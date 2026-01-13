Muziris Heritage Project’s living museum offers an immersive experience

KOCHI: The word museum elicits the image of a building housing various spacious halls with artefacts from ancient times displayed in glass cabinets. A space that is completely impersonal, with the visitor moving around observing these artefacts merely as an onlooker. However, in what can be described as a first-of-its-kind initiative, Kerala’s Muziris Heritage Project has introduced the concept of a living museum.

But what is a living museum? Sharon Veetil, managing director of Muziris Projects Limited, says, “A living museum provides a visitor with an immersive experience. Take, for example, the Cheraman Juma Masjid at Kodungallur. The mosque is believed to have been built in AD 628 and is considered the earliest one in India. The mosque was renovated by the Muziris Heritage project and is now used by the community to hold prayers. This is what the concept of living museums entails.”

Explaining further, he says the Muziris Heritage project’s living museum features digital interactive products and indigenous objects, combined with live demonstrations of traditional construction techniques, basketry, cuisine, seed crafts, woodcarving, and music and dance performances. “The project addresses key questions concerning the relationship between indigenous intangible cultural heritage and the environment, particularly in the context of bioclimatic architecture and the cultural creative industries,” Sharon says.

The Living Museum aims to make available to national and international audiences the artisanal, musical, and ritual intangible heritage of the Muziris zone, and maintain architectural edifices that emphasise indigenous construction techniques using wood and laterite.