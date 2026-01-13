Pit bull abandoned at Subhash Park, taken to shelter

KOCHI: A male pit bull, considered a highly aggressive breed, was found abandoned at Subhash Park in Kochi on Sunday night and was later shifted to a shelter for protection and care after it was taken to a veterinary hospital for medical examination.

The dog was rescued after visitors noticed it roaming freely, posing a serious risk to both the public and the animal. Rescuers suspect that the dog was deliberately abandoned.

Park authorities immediately alerted the police and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). A team led by SPCA secretary T K Sajeev reached the spot and captured the dog safely, said a source with Kochi city police.