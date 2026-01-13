Pit bull abandoned at Subhash Park, taken to shelter

KOCHI: A male pit bull, considered a highly aggressive breed, was found abandoned at Subhash Park in Kochi on Sunday night and was later shifted to a shelter for protection and care after it was taken to a veterinary hospital for medical examination.
The dog was rescued after visitors noticed it roaming freely, posing a serious risk to both the public and the animal. Rescuers suspect that the dog was deliberately abandoned.
Park authorities immediately alerted the police and the Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA). A team led by SPCA secretary T K Sajeev reached the spot and captured the dog safely, said a source with Kochi city police.
“Pit bulls are considered a highly aggressive breed, and authorities of cities like Chennai have banned the keeping of breeds like pit bulls and rottweilers. In many countries, there are strict rules prohibiting their entry into public spaces. This was one such dog that had been let loose in a public area. We learned that the animal had been wandering for over a week, and a major tragedy was averted as the dog was captured from Subhash Park, where families and children were present,”said Sajeevan.
Sajeev stated that abandoning a dog, especially a dangerous breed, is a serious act of negligence and a violation of animal welfare laws. He added that the dog would be handed over to its owner only if they can legally establish ownership. “We have received calls from people claiming ownership, but it will not be released without proper documentation or court intervention,” he added.