40% civil work of Kochi Metro Pink Line completed; five stations to be operational by June 2025

KOCHI: Putting behind the delays of 2025, work on the Kochi Metro phase 2 project, also known as the Pink Line, has picked up pace in the new year with over 40% of the civil work completed. Foundation-related activities are nearing their final stages, an official with the Kochi Metro told TNIE.

The Pink Line is an 11.2-kilometre elevated metro rail corridor with 11 stations, connecting the city heartland with its eastern residential suburbs and key business hubs such as Infopark, CSEZ, and Kinfra. Five of those stations are slated to become operational by June 2026 and the remaining stretches by the end of the year.

“The work has been expedited to make up for delays encountered last year due to some setbacks. We still intend to see the work completed by the June deadline for the first five stations, and by the end of the year for the rest of the line,” the Kochi Metro official said.

Piling, which forms a major portion of the groundwork, is close to completion. Of the 2,027 piles required for the project, over 1,450 have already been completed. “The piling progress is nearing 80%,” the official highlighted.

The construction of piers is also under way. Of the 470 piers planned along the corridor, 175 have been completed so far. This includes 144 viaduct piers and 32 station piers. In terms of pile caps, 477 units are required, of which 257 have been completed and made ready. “These pile caps are pre-fabricated at our yard and transported to the site for installation, helping speed up construction,” the official said. Work has also begun on pier caps, which sit atop the piers and support the girders.