Boiler explosion at KINFRA Industrial Park unit causes chaos; authorities to assess situation

KOCHI: In a major accident, a boiler burst at a manufacturing unit producing essential oils, oleoresins, and other natural extracts inside the KINFRA Industrial Park at Kalamassery on Tuesday.

The explosion occurred at Green Leaf Extractions Pvt Ltd, shattering glass windows of the unit and nearby offices. However, no casualties were reported.

The incident took place around 10.20 am, shortly after employees arrived at the unit and started work in the morning shift. According to sources, the explosion occurred while the boiler was in operation, causing its lid to blow off through a window. The detached lid was later found at a neighbouring industrial unit.

The blast created a loud sound and its impact was felt in nearby residential areas, prompting local residents to rush to the spot and alert the police as well as fire and rescue services, said a resident of Mattakkadu in HMT Colony.

“Following the alert, fire and rescue service personnel reached the spot and initiated necessary measures to stabilise the situation. Officials from the Pollution Control Board also visited the site to assess whether any pollution had occurred due to the explosion,” said Santhosh Koshy Thomas, managing director of KINFRA.