Bose Krishnamachari steps down from Kochi Biennale Foundation; cites family reasons

KOCHI: Bose Krishnamachari has resigned from the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF). Prior to his resignation, he was serving as the President of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale and Member, Board of Trustees of KBF.

Bose has cited pressing family reasons for his resignation.

Bose Krishnamachari is one of the founders of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, and served as the Co-Curator for the first edition of the Biennale in 2012.

The 63-year-old painter has been "one of the most influential figures in the growth and evolution of the Biennale," the statement said.

According to a report, He was in the national capital on Tuesday for Delhi Collage of Art's 20th Collage International Art's 20th Collage International Art Carnival at Lalit Kala Akademi where he received the Lifetime Achievement Award.

The Foundation has initiated the process of identifying an eminent person with high credentials in the art world to serve as President of Kochi-Muziris Biennale, an official statement issued by Dr V Venu, chairperson, Kochi-Biennale Foundation said.