Indira canteens set for launch in Kochi; to serve food for Rs 10

KOCHI: The UDF-led Kochi corporation, as part of its 50-day action plan, is set to launch Indira canteens, which will serve breakfast and dinner for just Rs 10.

“The aim is to ensure meals are provided at an affordable cost. In the initial phase, these canteens will operate alongside Samridhi outlets in Kochi and Fort Kochi. We will appoint more staff if required. The aim is to upgrade Samridhi as a premium brand. We are launching Indira canteens with CSR fund backing,” said Mayor V K Minimol, after launching the action plan. She said a monitoring committee and audit will be ensured for Samridhi canteens.

The newly-elected council has identified 21 projects to be introduced within its first 50 days. These include intensive mosquito eradication measures, initiatives to control stray dogs, public transport system from the High Court Junction to the new corporation office, a single window system for PPR and other certificates, Clean Kochi campaign, public toilets, Fort Kochi beach green protocol, and a new windrow compost plant at Brahmapuram. ‘Talk with the Mayor’ is another initiative.

“The aim is to complete as many of the projects before the assembly election. These initiatives need immediate attention. To ensure proper implementation, we will appoint more staff. The execution will be done in collaboration with other government agencies, public and private institutions, and voluntary organisations, including residents associations,” Minimol said.