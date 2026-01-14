Take broken ‘memories’, become part of Kochi Biennale

Inside a small enclosure beside Mattancherry’s Anand Warehouse, repaired objects sit stoically, like relics from another time. Chairs, tools, appliances, musical instruments, and household items bear the visible marks of wear and use. Objects that once lay broken, set aside with the intention of being fixed someday.

At the Kochi-Muziris Biennale, these everyday belongings now form History (Version Mattancherry), a participatory art project that turns repair into both process and proposition.

It invites residents of Kochi to bring in damaged objects for repair. Once restored — fully or partially — by local craftspeople and technicians, these objects are placed together in this temporary space called ‘House of Repair’, forming an evolving archive of the city’s domestic material life.

Each item is labelled with the name of the person who repaired it and, when the Biennale ends, returned to its owner. Thus completing a cycle that begins and ends outside the exhibition context.

The project is conceived by Brazilian artist Cinthia Marcelle, based in Sao Paulo. During her time in Kochi, she began noticing a recurring pattern.

“I came across a very particular scene: damaged objects accumulating in the streets, left behind yet still full of use, memory, and a sense of future possibility,” she says.