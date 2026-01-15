Kochi Corporation deceiving public with 50-day action plan, says Opposition

KOCHI: A day after the UDF-led Corporation council announced a 50-day action plan for the development of the city, the opposition councillors on Wednesday alleged that the UDF is deceiving the public through the initiative.

LDF parliamentary party leader V A Sreejith said that the projects launched by the previous council and several ongoing projects are being presented as new ones in the action plan. “The newly announced Indira Canteen is aimed at destroying the Samriddhi Janakeeya Hotel and the Kudumbashree.

Activities like mosquito control, fogging, dry day observance, and ABC programme for stray dog control are normal responsibilities of the elected administrative committee, and these projects are currently being implemented. Including such initiatives in the action plan shows the Congress’ political bankruptcy.”

Sreejith said that the LDF-led council had made available various services online through KSmart, and there is a conspiracy behind the new single-window system announced. “When the UDF was in power, they tried to bring it online and spent lakhs of rupees on it. Several projects, including the BTH model road at Goshree Junction, and the CBG plant in Brahmapuram, were launched during the tenure of the previous council.”