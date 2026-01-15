Taslima speaks out on Islam, Bangladesh, Iran, Kerala, death threats...and more

Many women now speak up for women’s rights. Will things change?

Change is happening. Women may be wearing burqas, but they are getting educated and working. It is slow, but it is happening. At the same time, fundamentalism is growing. Free thinkers must challenge the idea that Islam is exempt from criticism. It must reform. I want a Uniform Civil Code based on equality everywhere.



In the West, some women say the burqa is about religious identity...

I see even small girls wearing burqas in New York. What identity are they seeking in a country where everyone is equal and all benefits are available? Halal food is easily available there. This is not about identity. How long will people say this?

They pressure the UK to adopt Sharia laws, which are against women. Polygamy and FGM are illegal in Europe, yet some practise them in London, calling it culture. This is torture, indoctrination.



How do you view Muhammad Yunus, once seen as a Nobel Peace Prize icon?

He is a fundamentalist. I think he is like Aung San Suu Kyi or Henry Kissinger — peace prize winners who later proved harmful. Mob violence has been going on for a year, and he does not care.

Will elections in Bangladesh change the situation there?

There is some hope, though I don’t know how much. One day, people in Bangladesh will tire of Islamic laws and revolt, like in Iran, where people now say: ‘We are not a Muslim nation, we are Persians. And we don’t want Islamic laws.’



Has writing been a liberating experience for you?

I don’t write to entertain. I write to make people think, to change society. Writers cannot bring about revolution overnight. But some people have changed their ideas because of my work. Some extremists have become liberal. Writing can influence governments too, but it takes time. Good books can influence. Religious fanatics, however, read only one book.



How careful should writers be about hurting religious sentiments?

I am not careful. Why should I be, when other sentiments are hurt daily? Fundamentalists invoke archaic laws, issue fatwas.... that should not happen. Democracy means freedom of expression.