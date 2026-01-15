Work on windrow compost plant will begin soon at Brahmapuram: Kochi Mayor

KOCHI: With the new corporation council giving top priority to waste management in the city and suburbs, the functioning of the Brahmapuram waste dumping yard has once again come to the focus.

A visit by Mayor V K Minimol and newly elected standing committee chairpersons to the Brahmapuram waste dumping yard has revealed the serious challenges that persist in waste management and maintenance of the waste treatment plant, contrary to public perception.

Water seepage from the Kadambrayar river and Chitrapuzha into the reclaimed land, along with the accumulation of unprocessed waste, have caused significant ecological damage to the area near the plant. The new corporation council is planning to restart biomining operations and implement corrective measures.

“Though a substantial area of land was reclaimed through biomining, water intrusion has resulted in major losses. We need to refill the reclaimed areas with soil to stabilise the land,” the mayor said, after visiting the site on Wednesday.

The corporation council is also planning to set up a windrow compost plant in the yard to ensure efficient processing of biowaste brought to Brahmapuram. “Since the fire broke out three years ago, food waste processing has not been carried out completely, leading to the accumulation of organic waste. This leftover waste is mixed with the soil and plastic waste.