‘Amid global headwinds, India emerges stronger’

KOCHI: Even as the global economy grapples with multiple challenges, India has emerged economically stronger, former UN Deputy Secretary-General at Habitat III, Kumaresan C Misra, said while inaugurating the two-day annual management convention of the Kerala Management Association (KMA) here on Thursday.

Calling for a shift from problem-centric discussions to solution-driven approaches, Misra stressed the effective use of artificial intelligence to build a better future and said Kerala had significant scope to accelerate growth through tourism, healthcare and knowledge-based sectors.

Chief Economic Adviser to Government of India, Anantha Nageswaran, delivering the keynote address via video conference, said sustainable economic growth was crucial to realising the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047. He underscored the importance of long-term growth rooted in fiscal discipline.

KMA president K Harikumar said companies should look beyond quarterly numbers, noting that digital platforms, intense global competition and changing customer expectations had transformed markets. George Alexander Muthoot (MD, Muthoot Group), C J George (MD, Geojit Financial Services Ltd), Madhu S Nair (Chairman and MD, Cochin Shipyard Ltd) and M P Ahammed (Chairman, Malabar Gold and Diamonds) were honoured as Transformation Icons of Kerala.