Cochin Shipyard delivers first multipurpose vessel to Germany

KOCHI: The Cochin Shipyard Ltd (CSL) has delivered ‘MS Heinz’, the first of the HS EcoFreighter series of Multi-Purpose Vessels (MPVs), to HS Schiffahrts UG & Co, Germany. The Delivery and Acceptance Protocol was signed by CSL director (operations) S Harikrishnan and HS Schiffahrts director Heinz Josef Schepers through a virtual ceremony, in the presence of senior officials on Monday.

The vessel has been designed by Groot Ship Design, Netherlands, and constructed at CSL in accordance with the Classification Rules of Det Norske Veritas (DNV), the Norwegian risk management company.

The 7,000 DWT (deadweight tonnage) HS EcoFreighter is an ice-class vessel capable of carrying project cargo, heavy cargo, steel coils, containers, timber, paper, dry bulk cargoes, as well as dangerous goods, for worldwide trading. The vessel features a raked stem with the “Groot Cross-Bow” design, optimised for enhanced speed performance and fuel efficiency, along with a transom stern. The vessel is provided with a single large cargo hold fitted with six movable panels, enabling flexible cargo configurations, including grain bulkheads at multiple positions and a tween deck arrangement.

Propulsion is provided by a medium-speed four-stroke diesel engine driving a controllable pitch propeller (CPP) through a reduction gearbox. The delivery of MS Heinz marks an important milestone in Cochin Shipyard Ltd’s expanding presence in the international commercial shipbuilding market, said CMD Madhu S Nair.