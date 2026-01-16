From strain to social change, SH College marks 50th anniversary of co-education

KOCHI: Once a prominent men’s college known for its student politics, the admission of women to SH College Thevara was greeted with resistance and surprise. Fifty years on, the institution now boasts a student population dominated by women.

On Thursday, the college honoured 51 women alumni, including Justice Mary Joseph, former judge of the Kerala High Court; Nandini R Nair IRS, Dr Pattathil Dhanya Menon, India’s first woman cybercrime investigator, former Kochi mayor Soumini Jain, and noted kathakali artist Haripriya Namboothiri, to celebrate the golden jubilee of the introduction of co-education in the institution.

In the 1970s, Maharaja’s College was the only co-ed institution of higher education in the region, while St Albert’s functioned as a men’s college and St Teresa’s catered exclusively to women. “When the priests of the Carmelites of Mary Immaculate ashram decided to introduce co-education at SH College, there were many obstacles,” recounted Fr Austin Mulerikal, a member of the college administration committee in 1975.

The management visited women’s colleges in the region and consulted authorities. “Once we received approval from the university, we started preparations. We needed facilities and better infrastructure, and made necessary arrangements. Co-education was introduced after much discussions and planning,” he said.

Fr Austin said the initial years were marked by stringent rules and monitoring. “We were unsure how the boys on campus would respond, and there were concerns about safety and security. The environment was very different then,” he said, adding the decision helped promote women’s education and instil greater discipline on campus. Though the administration initially struggled with implementing necessary changes, the experience proved defining for the first batch of female students who passed out in 1977.