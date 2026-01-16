Gangster Maradu Aneesh held in Kochi

KOCHI: Notorious gangster Aneesh Antony aka Maradu Aneesh was arrested from a house at Panambukad near Vallarpadam, Kochi, on Thursday.

According to police, officials of the Mulavukkad police station were conducting a search in the Panambukad area for another accused in a criminal case registered in Kochi on Thursday when they found Aneesh staying at the residence.

Aneesh had gone into hiding after Tamil Nadu police recently reached Kochi in search of him in connection with a robbery case registered at Chavadi police station near Coimbatore involving his gang.

He was taken into custody and handed over to the Ernakulam Central police, who recorded his arrest in a pending criminal case, police said. Aneesh was later produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody. Ernakulam Central police have informed the Tamil Nadu police about Aneesh’s arrest, and the latter are expected to approach the court seeking his custody, police added.