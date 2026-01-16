With strict surveillance, hefty fines, drunk driving cases decline in Kochi

KOCHI: Chewing herbs to stuffing the mouth with coffee powder and rinsing with mouthwash — these are some of the desperate tricks motorists in the city are taking to in the hope of beating the breathalyser. But with police tightening surveillance and imposing stiff penalties, such shortcuts have failed, even as drunk driving cases have seen a dramatic fall over the past three years.

Crime records reveal a steep decline. In 2023, the city registered 29,313 drunk driving cases. The number dropped sharply to 5,422 in 2024 and fell further to 1,766 in 2025. Senior police officers are now confident the figure will dip below 1,000 this year, aided by sustained enforcement and awareness drives.

Police attribute the decline to hefty fines, Rs 10,000 in certain cases, suspension of driving licences, and increased surveillance at all hours, especially late nights and weekends. Repeat offenders face even stricter action, including imprisonment.

"In drunk driving cases, apart from the heavy fine and licence suspension, the accused is also made to attend awareness classes. We explain the dangers of driving under the influence and the harmful effects of alcohol,” an officer said. “For repeat offenders, we ensure stern measures. These are expected to bring down the numbers further.”

With enforcement being intensified, police stations across the city have been witnessing emotional scenes during awareness classes. Officers say many offenders plead for a reduction in fines, citing financial hardship.

“Some turn emotional, bemoaning the steep fine. But we clarify that no relaxation is possible,” a police officer said.