Railways floats tender for Nedumbassery halt station

KOCHI: The much-awaited railway station project in Nedumbassery is moving ahead. Railways has invited tenders for construction of the halt station, next to Cochin International Airport.

As per the tender notification, the project is estimated to cost Rs 7.56 crore. The successful bidder will have to complete construction of the station within nine months. The deadline for submission of bids is February 5.

According to a railway official, the project comprises a station building on the eastern side of the land earmarked for the project, 600m-long platforms on both sides, a pedestrian overpass, a lift, and parking facilities. Last October, the Railway Board approved the proposal for a station in Nedumbassery. Once the project comes to fruition, it will be the first railway station in the state to come up adjacent to an airport.

Though the tendering process was to be initiated within weeks of project approval, things didn’t pan out as planned. “However, this is good news for the people of Kerala,” said P Krishnakumar, general secretary of the Thrissur Railway Passengers Association.

“The station will transform Nedumbassery into a multi-transport hub. People travelling to the airport won’t have to get down at Aluva, Angamaly or Ernakulam railway stations and make alternative arrangements,” he added.

However, the project will become truly beneficial only when CIAL or KMRL adopts steps for last-mile connectivity to the airport, he added. “Without buses or other facilities, the project won’t serve its purpose,” said Krishnakumar.

Though the Nedumbassery airport station will initially function as a halt station, or station with basic facilities, between Angamaly and Chowwara, railway officials said it is expected to grow into one of the key railway hubs in the state, given its proximity to the airport.