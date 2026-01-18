Kochi Water Metro continues to make a global splash

KOCHI: The Kochi Water Metro, the country’s first integrated electric water transport system, is drawing growing interest from abroad even as it expands its network within the city.
The latest expression of interest has come from Fiji, KMRL MD Loknath Behera said, confirming that the island nation has sought details of the water metro model. “Just yesterday, we received an enquiry from Fiji. Kochi Water Metro is increasingly being seen as a template for sustainable mobility in water-rich cities,” he said.
Officials said countries with coastal and riverine geographies have approached KMRL to study various aspects of the water metro project. Officials and delegations from the Maldives, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, previously engaged with the agency to understand the system’s operational design, electric boat technology, terminal infrastructure and integration with other modes of transport, they said.
The renewed attention comes on the back of the water metro receiving honourable mention at the Sustainable Transport Award (STA) 2026 organised by the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP).
“Losing to Salvador (at the STA) has pushed us to think one step ahead. This is not a setback, but a trigger for technological upgrade,” Behera said, adding that KMRL is examining future options such as hydrogen-powered vessels supported by solar energy.
On the STA mention, Kerala Water Metro Ltd (KWML) COO Sajan P John said, “This global recognition is a strong endorsement of our efforts and will significantly support our future growth.” At the local level, the water metro’s expansion plans are gaining momentum. Behera said extending services to northern parts of Vypeen, including the picturesque coastal village of Malipuram, is under consideration. At a recent function at Sacred Heart Upper Primary School in Karthedam, Behera said representations seeking water metro’s expansion are being examined.
The expansion is expected to strengthen connectivity in the island region, especially with the commencement of services to Kadamakkudy and Paliamthuruth this summer.
Beyond the city, KMRL’s role is expanding under a Union government initiative to replicate the water metro model in inland and coastal cities. “Alappuzha is among the 19 cities where KMRL has been entrusted with conducting feasibility studies,” said an official.
The agency is also exploring the possibility of operating dedicated tourist services to destinations such as Pathiramanal, Kumarakom and Muhamma, Sajan said. “Traffic surveys conducted for Pathiramanal have indicated tourist footfalls exceeding 10,000 on certain days. Given how inadequate existing transport facilities are, there is good potential for water metro services,” he said.
Sustainable mobility
Water Metro seen as template for sustainable mobility in water-rich cities, says KMRL MD
Officials from the Maldives, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka have previously engaged with KMRL
Renewed attention comes after water metro received honourable mention at the Sustainable Transport Award 2026