Kochi Water Metro continues to make a global splash

KOCHI: The Kochi Water Metro, the country’s first integrated electric water transport system, is drawing growing interest from abroad even as it expands its network within the city.

The latest expression of interest has come from Fiji, KMRL MD Loknath Behera said, confirming that the island nation has sought details of the water metro model. “Just yesterday, we received an enquiry from Fiji. Kochi Water Metro is increasingly being seen as a template for sustainable mobility in water-rich cities,” he said.

Officials said countries with coastal and riverine geographies have approached KMRL to study various aspects of the water metro project. Officials and delegations from the Maldives, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, previously engaged with the agency to understand the system’s operational design, electric boat technology, terminal infrastructure and integration with other modes of transport, they said.

The renewed attention comes on the back of the water metro receiving honourable mention at the Sustainable Transport Award (STA) 2026 organised by the Institute for Transportation and Development Policy (ITDP).

“Losing to Salvador (at the STA) has pushed us to think one step ahead. This is not a setback, but a trigger for technological upgrade,” Behera said, adding that KMRL is examining future options such as hydrogen-powered vessels supported by solar energy.