Elamakkara accident: Car, driver yet to be traced

KOCHI: Three days after a speeding car seriously injured a 16-year-old girl in Elamakkara, the Kochi city police are yet to trace the vehicle and its driver. The car is suspected to be black in colour, though its registration number and other details have not been identified. Intensifying the search, the police are currently collecting and examining CCTV footage, said a source with Kochi city police.

The accident occurred at 3.40pm on Thursday when Dikshitha, a Plus-I student and a resident of Elamakkara, was cycling back home after school.

When she reached the Urban Cooperative Bank close to her school, the speeding car rammed her and sped away towards Punnakkal junction without stopping. Passersby rushed the injured girl to a hospital. The accident resulted in internal bleeding in her liver. A case was registered after her parents and the school authorities approached the police.