Load testing process to start at Vaduthala ROB site soon

KOCHI: It has been nearly a year since the Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) floated tenders for the construction of Vaduthala Rail Overbridge (ROB). After much delay, the ROB project appears to have taken off, with the stage set for conducting the load testing procedure to assess the stability of the ground and the site before actual construction begins.

“The RBDCK has offloaded on-site the equipment needed for the load testing procedure. As part of the process, a trial pillar will be constructed, and weights will be added to study the structure’s stability. Once the results from the study turn out to be satisfactory, the design of the ROB will be sent to IIT Madras for expert opinion.

As soon as we receive the design approval from IIT Madras, the construction of the ROB will take off,” an official with the RBDCK told TNIE. According to the official, the load testing process won’t take more than a week, and it is expected that the construction work of the ROB will begin by the end of the month.

“Things are moving at a fast pace. The railways too has completed the tender awarding process for the construction of the portion of the ROB that comes in the land that is under its ownership,” added the official. However, the local residents are not a happy lot.