Mosquitoes quite the ‘buzz’ in Kochi; experts warn of health crisis

KOCHI: As mosquitoes continue to trouble residents in homes and streets across Kochi, citizens and experts warn that the city is facing a possible public health crisis, despite the corporation spending crores of rupees every year on mosquito control measures.
Though Kochi corporation has launched several initiatives, including ‘Pettiyum Parayum’ installations, fogging, and source reduction drives, these measures have failed to curb mosquito breeding.
“The city is facing a lot of issues due to the increasing mosquito menace. The corporation has installed ‘Pettiyum Parayum’ (to drain water) in several areas, including at Kaloor and near the Government Law College. However, these are not effective. The method of pumping saline water, which was followed years ago, was helpful. We need to adopt scientific and effective methods to solve the issue,” said Rangadasa Prabhu, president of the Ernakulam District Residents Associations Apex Council (EDRAAC).
The corporation had allocated Rs 12 crore for mosquito eradication and source reduction in the 2025-26 budget, but the initiatives seem ineffective.
“Kochi is famous for its backwaters and lagoons, but it is equally notorious for its nasty gutters and stagnant ponds which breed mosquitoes in plenty,” said Justice Narayana Kurup, former acting chief justice of the Madras High Court and a former judge of the Kerala High Court.
“In such a scenario, the local body, with new representatives, should take action to address the mosquito menace in the city. If not, it will lead to the spread of infectious diseases and other public health issues. The mosquito is no respecter of persons and has been striking the rich and the poor, the learned and the laity, the young and the old, the pretty and the ugly alike,” Justice Kurup said.
Back in 1997, when epidemics in Surat and Delhi resulted in deaths caused by dengue-spreading mosquitoes, Justice Kurup, then with the Kerala High Court, had stated in a judgement that a responsible local body constituted to preserve public health cannot run away from its duty by pleading financial inability.
“The corporation should step in and find ways and means in order to protect the health of the citizens, which has been declared by the apex court as part of the fundamental right to life and liberty of every person,” Justice Kurup added.
Meanwhile, the newly elected council of Kochi corporation has included a project for mosquito eradication in the 50-day action plan launched last week. Mayor V K Minimol said the council would now look into multiple methods and hold discussions with the Institute of Virology and the Vector Control Board to solve the issue.
“Using larvicide in canals and vent pipes can control mosquitoes. Also, we need the support of residents’ associations. We will soon announce a new project. A system will be set up for scientific fogging in all places, including the interior parts of the city,” Minimol had told TNIE.
The council has also decided to allocate Rs 5 lakh to all 76 divisions of the corporation to clean drains and prevent mosquito breeding.
“Issues in waste management and a changing climate also lead to mosquito menace. Hence, a comprehensive project should be prepared and implemented at the earliest,” Prabhu stressed.
