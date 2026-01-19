Mosquitoes quite the ‘buzz’ in Kochi; experts warn of health crisis

KOCHI: As mosquitoes continue to trouble residents in homes and streets across Kochi, citizens and experts warn that the city is facing a possible public health crisis, despite the corporation spending crores of rupees every year on mosquito control measures.

Though Kochi corporation has launched several initiatives, including ‘Pettiyum Parayum’ installations, fogging, and source reduction drives, these measures have failed to curb mosquito breeding.

“The city is facing a lot of issues due to the increasing mosquito menace. The corporation has installed ‘Pettiyum Parayum’ (to drain water) in several areas, including at Kaloor and near the Government Law College. However, these are not effective. The method of pumping saline water, which was followed years ago, was helpful. We need to adopt scientific and effective methods to solve the issue,” said Rangadasa Prabhu, president of the Ernakulam District Residents Associations Apex Council (EDRAAC).

The corporation had allocated Rs 12 crore for mosquito eradication and source reduction in the 2025-26 budget, but the initiatives seem ineffective.

“Kochi is famous for its backwaters and lagoons, but it is equally notorious for its nasty gutters and stagnant ponds which breed mosquitoes in plenty,” said Justice Narayana Kurup, former acting chief justice of the Madras High Court and a former judge of the Kerala High Court.