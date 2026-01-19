Rahul Gandhi to address Congress leaders in Kochi today

KOCHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address the gathering of Congress representatives who contested the recent local body election on Monday in Kochi. The mahapanchayat, organised by the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC), will be attended by Leader of Opposition V D Satheesan, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, party leaders Sachin Pilot and Kanhaiya Kumar, CWC member Ramesh Chennithala, and Karnataka Energy Minister K J George.

KPCC president Sunny Joseph and AICC general secretary in charge of Kerala Deepa Dasmunshi assessed the preparations at Marine Drive on Sunday. Rahul, who is expected to arrive in Nedumbassery at 12.45pm, will also visit the residence of Prof M Leelavathi. Representatives from various districts will reach the city for the conference by 11am.

People coming from the northern districts should come from Kalamassery via Container Road and park at Bolgatty Palace Ground, Alpha Horizon Convention Centre, and Vallarpadam Church Ground. Vehicles coming from southern districts must park in Willingdon Island and near the BOT bridge,” said DCC president Muhammed Shiyas after assessing the preparations.