Coming up: Kerala’s own AI film fest

KOCHI: If things go as per plan, Kerala will host what’s being touted as India’s first AI film festival in August this year.

Organised by the School of Storytelling (SoS), an AI filmmaking institute in Kochi, the three-day event will see submissions from across the world and an international jury.

“We have AI sections in major film festivals globally, but this is the first festival in India exclusively dedicated to AI filmmaking,” says Varun Ramesh, founder of SoS.

“We are in the AI era. In a few months, we will see a boom in AI filmmaking. An AI film requires less than 50 per cent of the resources needed for a traditinal one. Malayalam’s first AI film is likely to be out by April this year.”

The film festival, he says, is an extension of his institute’s vision. “Our first course was launched by veteran actor Kamal Haasan last October. He himself had just returned from the West after taking a course on use of AI in films,” says Varun, a former journalist who took a detour and became an AI trainer.