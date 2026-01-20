Fund crunch hits Ambedkar Stadium renovation plan in Kochi

KOCHI: Once a gallery of dreams that nurtured promising clubs and players and hosted several tournaments, the Dr Ambedkar Stadium lies neglected. And worse, fast degrading.

Football matches and camps are now being held in an ill-maintained synthetic turf amid overgrown bushes and heaps of waste in all corners of the venue in the heart of Kochi.

“The stadium was actively used for several leagues, age-category tournaments, selection trials, national events and more during the early days. After the synthetic turf came up in 2015, it was still used very well, until a lack of maintenance ruined the stadium,” said P P Thobias, who was an integral part of the celebrated Kerala and Kerala Police teams of the past.

“The field is badly damaged; the area near the goalposts has especially become dangerous. When it rains, the entire turf gets flooded. The authorities should urgently do the needful to revive the stadium,” he said.

The push for the renovation of the Ambedkar Stadium – located at the eastern end of Rajaji Road – had started a long time ago and the Greater Cochin Development Authority (GCDA), which owns the venue, had included the project to revamp the entire premises into a multi-sports facility in their past three budget plans. Alas, nothing concrete has been done so far, except the demolition of the gallery.

“The project needs around-Rs 100 crore, which is beyond the budget of GCDA. We are expecting to channel further development via CSR funding, but approval is on hold right now. And that is delaying the renovation,” a senior GCDA official said.