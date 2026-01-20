Prized pieces of a pioneer potter

This small gallery at Mattancherry is replete with clay forms — sitting still, some rounded, others sharp and abstract — carrying traces of the hands that once shaped them decades ago.

The exhibition, ‘Whispering Clay — Celebrating life in Ceramics’ at OED Gallery, is a fitting retrospective of Vimoo Sanghvi’s artistic oeuvre.

Sanghvi is one of the stalwarts who laid the foundation for the Indian Studio Pottery movement, which made pottery an integral part of indigenous Indian fine art.

The exhibition showcases works of Sanghvi, an artist who spent her life extensively on ceramic practice, spanning over three decades from the 1960s to the late 1990s, a period when pottery was largely associated with ‘handicraft’. Curated by Kristine Michael and facilitated by Prakriti Foundation, this is the first time Sanghvi’s works are being shown in Kerala.

Born in Ahmedabad in 1920, Sanghvi took her passion for ceramics seriously in the 1960s. She shifted steadily between function and sculpture, creating vessels, abstract forms and later figurative works. She experimented boldly with different textures and often techniques far ahead of her contemporaries. Her walk through pottery was experimental, tactile and intensely personal, moulded by years of teaching and hushed observation rather than public recognition.

Kristine resisted turning the exhibition into just an archival display. “Many of her works were not dated, so the priority began on tracing her artistic revolution. I was fascinated by Sanghvi’s life and work as she was relatively unknown outside of Bombay. I wanted to share her vibrancy of passion with the medium,” she says.