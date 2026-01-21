Bose back on Biennale stage as speaker, calls for fusion of art, political awareness

KOCHI: In his first major public appearance since resigning from the Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF), Bose Krishnamachari took the stage at the conference ‘Soil Assembly’ in the Kochi-Muziris Biennale to advocate for the fusion of art and political awareness.

His seemingly abrupt exit from KBF, which came midway into the sixth edition of the Biennale, has created rumbles within the art world, fuelling a wide spectrum of speculations on plausible reasons.

Amid the turbulence, Bose showed up for the Soil Assembly at the Bastion Bungalow.

“He was already slotted in as a speaker as part of the programming. Despite the developments of the past days, Bose kept his word and showed up,” a Biennale official said.