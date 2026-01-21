Water metro set for fleet expansion; eyes services to city outskirts, airport

KOCHI: The Kochi Water Metro is poised to scale up its fleet as it expands its network to the city’s peripheries, most notably to the international airport in Nedumbassery. Currently, the water metro operates with a fleet of 20 boats.

“Three more vessels are under different stages of construction at Cochin Shipyard,” a water metro official told TNIE.

According to a Cochin Shipyard spokesperson, the work on the boats is progressing well.

“Additionally, tenders will be re-floated for 15 more boats next month after an earlier attempt failed due to high costs,” he added.

For the remaining 40 vessels needed to reach the planned fleet strength of 78, the water metro “is exploring a public-private partnership”, the official explained.

Fleet augmentation is central to Kochi Water Metro’s strategy of expanding services to the outskirts and introducing tourist routes to boost revenue. The services to Kadamakkudy and Paliamthuruth, slated to commence this summer, are intended primarily for this purpose.

“The additional boats are also expected to ease congestion on busy corridors such as the High Court-Fort Kochi sector,” the official pointed out.

Indeed, as TNIE reported on December 28, the water metro had come under much strain last month due to an onrush of holidaymakers wanting to enjoy a sojourn on the backwaters courtesy of the metro vessels and slip into Fort Kochi, where most of the New Year festivities were scheduled.