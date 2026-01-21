Water metro set for fleet expansion; eyes services to city outskirts, airport

KOCHI: The Kochi Water Metro is poised to scale up its fleet as it expands its network to the city’s peripheries, most notably to the international airport in Nedumbassery. Currently, the water metro operates with a fleet of 20 boats.
“Three more vessels are under different stages of construction at Cochin Shipyard,” a water metro official told TNIE.
According to a Cochin Shipyard spokesperson, the work on the boats is progressing well.
“Additionally, tenders will be re-floated for 15 more boats next month after an earlier attempt failed due to high costs,” he added.
For the remaining 40 vessels needed to reach the planned fleet strength of 78, the water metro “is exploring a public-private partnership”, the official explained.
Fleet augmentation is central to Kochi Water Metro’s strategy of expanding services to the outskirts and introducing tourist routes to boost revenue. The services to Kadamakkudy and Paliamthuruth, slated to commence this summer, are intended primarily for this purpose.
“The additional boats are also expected to ease congestion on busy corridors such as the High Court-Fort Kochi sector,” the official pointed out.
Indeed, as TNIE reported on December 28, the water metro had come under much strain last month due to an onrush of holidaymakers wanting to enjoy a sojourn on the backwaters courtesy of the metro vessels and slip into Fort Kochi, where most of the New Year festivities were scheduled.
“We are addressing both commuter needs and tourist interests as we expand,” the Kochi Water Metro official said, emphasising that the new boats and routes will help balance the load and offer a sustainable transport option. As part of measures to launch services to the airport, a hydrological study for the proposed Aluva-Nedumbassery route via the Periyar is scheduled to begin this week. “The study will assess canal development needs and examine whether the service could cause changes in water flow or affect surrounding areas,” an official said.
The hydrological study is expected to be completed within three weeks. “Based on its findings, a feasibility report will be prepared, and later, a detailed project report,” he added.
The proposed service will cover an eight-kilometre stretch from Aluva to the airport, with faster boats planned.
Tests are also under way to assess the potential integration of the proposed Nedumbassery railway station into the water metro network. Officials said the airport route will be taken up first, with additional services to other locations to follow based on demand and feasibility.
