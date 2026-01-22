A shroud of darkness befalls Container road in Kochi; safety at risk

KOCHI: What scares Siju David, the recipient of a bravery award for rescuing his friend from the dark belly of Guna cave in 2006, the most is his long commute home. Through National Highway 996A — the Container Road. “There are no streetlights,” Siju, a Manjummel resident, told TNIE.

The nearly 17-km-long road, a busy corridor for container trucks travelling to and from the Vallarpadam terminal, remains unlit despite over 1,100 streetlight poles being installed there. Accidents on the stretch are frequent — and often fatal. Siju himself was hospitalised for two weeks after a crash two years ago. “A dog ran onto the road. Riding a bike in pitch darkness, I didn’t see it in time,” he said.

“Deaths are becoming routine here,” said Shaison Albert, vice-president of Mulavukad panchayat. “Just last month, a 28-year-old, Ebby Solomon, lost his life. In the same month alone, there were at least two or three fatal accidents.”

“These are only the reported ones,” added commuter Krishnakumar M. “The road is completely dark after sundown on many stretches.”

The absence of lighting has triggered dangers beyond road accidents. “Many people have started dumping waste illegally along the road and onto the service roads,” said Cheranalloor panchayat president Lissy Varyath.

Shaiju Biju, ward member of Moolampilly East, concurred. “During wee hours, trucks come here to dump sewage waste into the backwaters. Sometimes, onto the adjacent vacant patches. Motorists and catering companies too are often seen dumping waste,” she said.

The waste has led to a surge in stray dogs, further worsening safety concerns. In 2023, a stray dog was responsible for the death of 22-year-old Salton Raiton.

“He swerved to avoid the dog, fell, and was run over by a container truck coming behind,” recalled Dasan, a commuter.