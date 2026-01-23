Investors run from pillar to post as Manjalloor Cooperative bank loots their money

KOCHI: At 61, Ramani Rajappan does not know which door to knock on to reclaim the money deposited nearly two decades ago for her old age. The Rs 50,000 kept in Manjalloor Rural Cooperative Bank, Muvattupuzha, in 2005, after her husband, Rajappan, a tree cutter, died in a workplace accident, was meant to be her financial cushion in later life. Today, that lifeline is trapped in a legal and administrative maze following the exposure of large-scale malpractice in the bank two years ago. Now battling health issues and unable to work, Ramani finds herself running from office to office to get her money back.

Ramani is just one among hundreds of ordinary depositors, farmers, daily wage workers, pensioners, whose savings have been locked up after what officials have described as a “well-planned loot” at the Manjalloor bank. On July 16, 2025, Assistant Registrar (General), Muvattupuzha, Jisha Jose, submitted an inquiry report to the state government under Section 68(1) of the Kerala Co-operative Societies Act.

The report indicted the former leadership of the bank in scathing terms, stating that the misappropriation was carried out with the involvement of Mini Paul, who was discharging the duties of secretary, along with head office staff, under the leadership of former president (late) Joy Maliyekkal and former honorary secretary Dominic Scaria.