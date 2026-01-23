Jose meets Kochi bishop, promises support to resolve issues plaguing Latin Catholics

KOCHI: KC(M) chairman Jose K Mani on Thursday assured the Latin Catholics community constructive support to resolve their problems.

The Rajya Sabha MP made the promise during a meeting with Antony Kattiparambil, the newly-ordained bishop of the Kochi diocese, at the Bishop’s House in Fort Kochi. Jose held discussions with the bishop as well as priests on various issues. Speaking to reporters later, he termed the meeting with the bishop a courtesy call. Jose said he called on Bishop Kattiparambil as he could not attend his ordination ceremony on December 8, and that none should read too much into their latest meeting.

At the meeting, the bishop thanked the state government for allocating `404 crore for the tetrapod seawall at Chellanam. He also shared with Jose grievances such as the non-publication of the report of the Justice J B Koshy Commission, as well as the standoff between the government and aided-school managements over the implementation of disability quota in teaching staff appointments.