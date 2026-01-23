Kochi loses its football crown as Blasters Exit Exposes GCDA’s Stadium Stalemate

KOCHI: Kochi has suffered a major sporting setback, with Kerala Blasters shifting base to Kozhikode — a development that has kicked up sharp criticism of the Greater Cochin Development Authority’s lackadaisical approach in handling the city’s key stadium assets.

The development has dealt a twin blow to Kochi: The loss of one of Kerala’s biggest sporting brands and the loss of a steady stream of revenue linked to the stadium ecosystem. Stakeholders point out that the Blasters’ presence ensured regular footfall, match-day activity, commercial visibility for the Jawaharlal Nehru International (JNI) Stadium in Kaloor. With the club now operating out of Kozhikode, Kochi has effectively been pushed out of a space it once enjoyed.

The criticism is not limited to the Kaloor stadium. The GCDA-owned Ambedkar Stadium — redeveloped with the laying of an artificial turf ahead of the FIFA U-17 World Cup in 2017 — has remained neglected for years, with the authority repeatedly citing fund shortages in failing to develop the facility into a viable venue. At the same time, the JNI Stadium, widely regarded as the biggest and best in the state, has been in the headlines for all the wrong reasons. Despite having facilities far superior to any other sports facility in Kerala, the last official sports event it hosted was Blasters’ home match last March.

With the Indian Super League (ISL) season delayed and the stadium handed over to Sports Kerala Foundation and Reporter Broadcasting Company for renovation — in anticipation of a now uncertain visit by the Argentina national team — the venue remained largely idle. Sources said renovation work, supposed to be completed in November 2025 and later pushed to end-December, is still pending.

According to Blasters, the club paid around `10 lakh for a match in Kochi, an expense they believe is not worth the losses expected to be incurred in the upcoming truncated season.