Nepal woman who underwent heart transplant at general hospital dies

KOCHI: Durga Kami, a Nepal native who underwent heart transplant surgery at the Ernakulam General Hospital last month, passed away on Thursday. The death occurred after she developed breathlessness and respiratory issues on Thursday evening. “Though the doctors attempted to bring her back to life, the death occurred by 10.05 pm,” said Dr Shahirsha, the superintendent of the hospital. After significant improvement in her condition, Durga was shifted from Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation two days ago.

According to Dr Shahirsha, her condition was improving as she started taking food, reading etc. The 22-year-old woman from Nepal, received the heart of Shibu, 46, a Kollam resident who was declared brain dead on December 21 following a road accident.Durga’s family had to wait for eight months after registering with the Kerala State Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation (K-SOTTO).

She was initially excluded from the priority list for organ allocation as she was not an Indian citizen. Later, her family moved the Kerala High Court. Based on the court’s order in November, Durga was included in the priority list.