UV art studio, boardgame cafe, veg fine dining...what's new in Kochi

House of Glow: The UV art studio

In a city where cafes, galleries and creative spaces are constantly evolving, a new initiative, the House of Glow, Elamkulam, brings a difference. At this immersive studio, art blooms under UV lights, colours glow in the dark. Every visitor is encouraged to shed inhibitions and play the artist.

Artist Rachna Tom, co-founder of House of Glow, the search for starting something novel and wacky in the city led to the idea of combining art, glow and play. Guided by experts, visitors are given UV glow fluorescent paint sets to unleash their creativity.

“No art background is needed to be part of this immersive experience,” says Rachna.

“Participants range from children to senior citizens.”

House of Glow offers sessions priced between `699 and `1,400, divided into daily paint play, neon stencil painting, and special themed nights. The studio is open every day from 6pm – with two sessions scheduled from 7pm to 8pm and 9pm to 10pm.

Stratosphere: All new gaming lounge

Stratosphere is the latest gaming lounge in the city. It rediscovers old-world play through thoughtful designs and a calm environment.

The space houses a range of games, including pool, snooker, foosball, air hockey, shuffleboard, retro arcade games, PS5, an immersive gaming station and a state-of-the-art car simulator. The shuffleboard table is among the first of its kind in Kerala.

“The retro arcade set up complete with joystick-controlled classics like Contra, Mario and Pac-Man, taps into nostalgia — offering ’90s kids and families a chance to relive their childhood, along with encouraging today’s youth to take the gaming experience beyond touchscreens,” says Jisha Geo, founder of Stratosphere, Kacheripady.

Muted colours, chosen visuals and the refined layout replace the usual flashing lights, making it welcoming for all. Stratosphere follows an hourly pricing model, ranging from `150 to `400 per hour.

Currently offering multiple coffee variants and drinks, Stratosphere will soon introduce light snacks as well. “Our vision is to create a space where families, college students, working professionals and gamers can have a jolly-good time and also make connections,” says Jisha.