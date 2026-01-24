CIAL to host two-day international cargo business summit

KOCHI: The Cochin International Airport Ltd (CIAL), in association with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), will organise an international cargo business summit as part of efforts to position the airport as a global air cargo hub.

The two-day event, to be held on January 31 and February 1 at the CIAL Convention Centre, will feature business meetings, exhibitions, and panel discussions focusing on global-trade agreements, the role of air cargo in India’s trade, multimodal transport, and regulatory compliance for faster deliveries.

“The airport is working towards becoming a multimodal cargo connectivity point, with a special focus on e-commerce. The summit is the first step in this direction,” CIAL general manager and head of cargo Satish Kumar Pai said.

He noted that CIAL is among the nine airports in the country authorised for specialised e-commerce handling. “Efforts are also on to obtain a licence for pharmaceutical exports and to roll out a farmer-led export initiative in association with India Post,” he added.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the plenary session at 11.30am on February 1. CIAL managing director S Suhas and Industries Minister P Rajeeve will also be present.

An awards ceremony recognising leading performers in the cargo sector will be held as part of the event.