‘Cloud’ hanging over CCTVs, cops sweat it out

KOCHI: With the assembly session under way and elections fast approaching, Kochi City police are growing increasingly anxious over delays in footing the bill to restore cloud-storage access to nearly 400 CCTV cameras that went offline on January 1. A matter that requires immediate administrative attention now risks getting caught in procedural red tape, forcing the cops to go old-school -- relying on intensive ground patrolling and manual surveillance.

While physically the cameras remain in place, the loss of cloud access has rendered them ineffective, adding to the workload of an already stretched force. The cameras affected are part of the police department’s own surveillance network and are located at several high-traffic, sensitive points in the city. Senior officers say the annual cost of renewing cloud access is around Rs 7 crore, a sum that requires government approval. With the assembly in session and elections on the horizon, officers fear the process may take longer than expected.

“In practical terms, this means more boots on the ground,” a senior officer said. “Cameras helped us monitor violations and trace movements quickly. Without access to footage, teams now have to rely on increased patrolling and inspections.”

Though Kochi has more than a thousand CCTV cameras in total -- including those installed by private establishments -- many officers admit that the loss of access to their own cameras has slowed investigations. They now spend more time coordinating with private entities to collect footage, a process that often delays case tracking.

“Crimes or violations won’t go unnoticed, but the time taken to piece together evidence has increased,” another senior officer said.

“That automatically translates to more manpower, longer hours and additional pressure on field staff.”