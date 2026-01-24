‘Cloud’ hanging over CCTVs, cops sweat it out

KOCHI: With the assembly session under way and elections fast approaching, Kochi City police are growing increasingly anxious over delays in footing the bill to restore cloud-storage access to nearly 400 CCTV cameras that went offline on January 1. A matter that requires immediate administrative attention now risks getting caught in procedural red tape, forcing the cops to go old-school -- relying on intensive ground patrolling and manual surveillance.
While physically the cameras remain in place, the loss of cloud access has rendered them ineffective, adding to the workload of an already stretched force. The cameras affected are part of the police department’s own surveillance network and are located at several high-traffic, sensitive points in the city. Senior officers say the annual cost of renewing cloud access is around Rs 7 crore, a sum that requires government approval. With the assembly in session and elections on the horizon, officers fear the process may take longer than expected.
“In practical terms, this means more boots on the ground,” a senior officer said. “Cameras helped us monitor violations and trace movements quickly. Without access to footage, teams now have to rely on increased patrolling and inspections.”
Though Kochi has more than a thousand CCTV cameras in total -- including those installed by private establishments -- many officers admit that the loss of access to their own cameras has slowed investigations. They now spend more time coordinating with private entities to collect footage, a process that often delays case tracking.
“Crimes or violations won’t go unnoticed, but the time taken to piece together evidence has increased,” another senior officer said.
“That automatically translates to more manpower, longer hours and additional pressure on field staff.”
Officers stress that alternative strategies are already in place. Beat patrols have been intensified, night inspections stepped up, and vigilance increased at major intersections. Traffic police, in particular, are feeling the strain, as CCTV cameras play a crucial role in monitoring violations.
An officer with over two decades of experience noted that policing existed long before the advent of CCTV technology. “We cracked serious crimes even when there were no cameras,” he said. “Anyone thinking this situation offers an escape route is wrong.”
However, many officers privately concede that CCTV cameras have become indispensable, especially in a city grappling with drug networks and organised crime. Beyond evidence collection, cameras served as a constant deterrent. “The awareness of being watched itself prevents crime,” an officer said.
With each passing day, concerns are growing within the force about prolonged delays further straining manpower. With the model code of conduct likely to come into force ahead of elections, the top brass worry that financial approvals could slow further.
Until cloud access is restored, Kochi police are bracing for intensified field policing. While the force remains confident of managing the situation, officers admit that the return of full camera vision would offer much-needed relief.
tracking delayed
Many officers admit that the loss of cloud access to their own cameras has slowed probes, with more time being spent on coordinating with pvt entities to collect footage
Senior officers say annual cost of renewing cloud access is around C7 crore, a sum that requires govt approval
With assembly in session & elections on the horizon, they fear process may take longer