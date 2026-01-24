Eateries at Kochi airport domestic wing to reopen after brief hiatus

KOCHI: Flyers taking the domestic terminal of Kochi airport are likely to find several eateries closed, including Curry Tree Diner, a favourite haunt of many. Fret not, it’s nothing major. Just a minor hiccup as the contract changes hands.

Travel Food Services (TFS), a leading player in the travel quick service restaurant (QSR) and lounge sector, took over the reins from Casino Air Caterers and Flight Services (CAFS) earlier this month.

CAFS, a sister company of CGH Earth, had been running the service “since day one” of the airport commencing operations.

“Kochi airport was initially at Willingdon Island. At the time, Casino Hotel of CGH Earth tended to its catering needs. In 1999, even when the airport was shifted to Nedumbassery, our service continued with a dedicated facility there,” CAFS MD George Dominic told TNIE.

There were very few flights then, and so, very few passengers, George recalled. However, drawing on his experience at CGH Earth, which involved working in the hospitality sector, he also suggested several upgrades that the airport was willing to implement. One of them was the lounge.

“It had no name, only a demarcated space. We served a buffet to business class passengers there. Later, as the number of flights and passengers increased, so did our offerings,” George said.

The year 2004 saw sweeping changes. A string of food courts, including the Curry Tree Diner, was launched in the domestic terminal, and an upgraded lounge in the international terminal.

“The lounge Earth takes its name after CGH Earth,” George highlighted.

Perhaps the most notable of CAFS’ contributions is its help in securing a bar licence at the airport. “We pushed for it as by then most of the airports in India had lounges and were serving travellers alcohol. ‘So why not Kochi?’ we asked,” George said.