After a G100-crore upgrade, unlit Container Road faces ‘power cuts’

KOCHI: Just months after a Rs 100-crore augmentation work on the Container Road was completed, the key freight corridor is likely to be dug up again. This time, to facilitate the electrification of streetlights installed months ago but remain non-functional.

At a meeting chaired by Ernakulam Collector Priyanka G, it emerged that sections of the Container Road would now have to be cut to allow the Kerala State Electricity Board (KSEB) to lay underground cables required to power over 1,100 streetlights along the nearly 18km stretch (NH 996A).

The development has sparked criticism, with councillors and even Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden, at whose behest the latest meeting was called, pointing out that the work should have been carried out during the road’s 1.5-year-long upgrading phase itself.

“Why didn’t KSEB do it then?” asked Mulavukad panchayat president Aqlin Loppez. “Instead, they sat on it. Now, more public money needs to be used needlessly for fresh work.”

Container Road, managed by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), is a vital artery and handles close to 40,000 vehicles daily. It was upgraded after being classified as accident-prone.

“Accidents are a result of the stretch being poorly-lit,” pointed out Cheranalloor panchayat president Lissy Varyath.

“In fact, it has even triggered dangers beyond road accidents,” she added.

As TNIE reported earlier this week, illegal waste disposal, stray dog menace, and criminal activities are thriving on the stretch in the cover of darkness.

“While NHAI completed the roadwork neatly and installed streetlight poles, the lamps have remained dark due to delays in securing power supply,” said Shaiju Biju, ward member of Moolampilly East.