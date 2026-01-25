Benny Behanan urges Union govt to re-notify NH544 Angamaly-Kundannur bypass

KOCHI: MP Benny Behanan has urged the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways to immediately re-notify the NH 544 Angamaly–Kundannur Kochi Bypass Project, citing its critical importance to Kerala’s transport network, economic growth and national logistics grid.

In a letter to Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari, the MP said the project had slipped into avoidable delay due to procedural lapses.

The project received its 3-A notification in August 2024, but the subsequent 3-D notification was not issued within the legally mandated window, stalling land acquisition and triggering anxiety among affected residents.

According to Behanan, several petitions have already reached the ministry from landowners and local stakeholders, urging swift intervention to restart the process.

Fresh traffic data for 2025, he noted, underscores the urgency. The Angamaly–Kundannur stretch now carries around 60,000 vehicles a day. This is significantly higher than the 48,000 daily vehicle count projected for 2025 in the 2018 traffic survey.