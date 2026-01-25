Cops on search find accused dead at home

KOCHI: An accused in a murder-attempt case was found dead at his residence just as a police team arrived there to carry out further investigation.

The deceased was identified as Sreedhar, 20, a resident of Nadama in Eroor. The suicide came to light when a police squad visited his house in connection with a murder-attempted case registered at the Hill Palace police station in which Sreedhar was named the third accused, said a source with Kochi city police.

The incident occurred around 11.40 am on Saturday when police reached Sreedhar’s house following a tip-off that he was present there.