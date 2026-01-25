Cops on search find accused dead at home

KOCHI: An accused in a murder-attempt case was found dead at his residence just as a police team arrived there to carry out further investigation.
The deceased was identified as Sreedhar, 20, a resident of Nadama in Eroor. The suicide came to light when a police squad visited his house in connection with a murder-attempted case registered at the Hill Palace police station in which Sreedhar was named the third accused, said a source with Kochi city police.
The incident occurred around 11.40 am on Saturday when police reached Sreedhar’s house following a tip-off that he was present there.
As he failed to respond to repeated calls, the police summoned his father and entered the house by breaking open the rear kitchen door.
The room occupied by Sreedhar was found locked from inside, and upon breaking the glass pane of the bedroom window, the police found him hanging, said the officer.
“He (Sreedhar) was accused in around four cases, including those under the Pocso Act and a murder-attempt charge. We have registered a case of unnatural death and initiated a detailed investigation to ascertain the circumstances leading to the incident,” said Rijin M Thomas, Inspector, Hill Palace police station. Sreedhar was a history-sheeter and was reportedly not supporting his family, which consists of his mother and sister.