Drunken brawl: Youth from Kollam arrested for murder

KOCHI: The police have arrested a Kollam-based youth in connection with the incident in which a man’s body was found at a vacant building near the Lisie Hospital premises.

The arrested has been identified as Muhammed Ali M, 26, a native of Kottiyam. The murder followed an altercation after the consumption of alcohol, said a source with the Ernakulam Central police.

The accused and the victim were drinking together near the vacant building. During the drinking session, an argument broke out between them after the accused demanded the victim’s mobile phone for his use. The dispute escalated into a physical confrontation, which eventually led to the murder, said the officer.

The incident came to light after a staffer at the hospital’s electrical wing reached the vacant building for work and stumbled upon the skeletal remains.