Eye for an ‘Eye’! City police’s traffic initiative grabs attention of public

KOCHI: Like the Eye of Sauron, in J R R Tolkien’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’, this ‘Eye’ is ever-vigilant.

A car left unattended in front of a grocery shop at Pachalam Junction was enough to disrupt both customers and passing traffic. With no driver in sight and the traffic congestion lengthening, the shop owner turned to the WhatsApp number of Kochi City police’s ‘Traffic Eye’ initiative. Within minutes, officers alerted the vehicle owner, who promptly arrived at the spot and removed the car. It was just one of the numerous routine alerts handled swiftly by traffic police as part of efforts to enhance road safety and manage gridlock.

Launched in 2022, Traffic Eye has gained wide acceptance among the public as well as cops, and according to data with the Kochi City police, a total of 4,745 incidents were reported to traffic police between January 1, 2025, and January 12, 2026.

Under the initiative, the public can report instances such as illegal parking and lodge complaints against private bus operators for reckless driving, refusing services, and misbehaving with passengers, and as well as against auto-rickshaws for overcharging or operating without meters.

Once a message is received on the Traffic Eye mobile system, which functions under the Kochi City traffic west unit, officers contact the concerned individuals, including the registered owner of the vehicle, and take appropriate action, an officer with the east division said.