Eye for an ‘Eye’! City police’s traffic initiative grabs attention of public
KOCHI: Like the Eye of Sauron, in J R R Tolkien’s ‘The Lord of the Rings’, this ‘Eye’ is ever-vigilant.
A car left unattended in front of a grocery shop at Pachalam Junction was enough to disrupt both customers and passing traffic. With no driver in sight and the traffic congestion lengthening, the shop owner turned to the WhatsApp number of Kochi City police’s ‘Traffic Eye’ initiative. Within minutes, officers alerted the vehicle owner, who promptly arrived at the spot and removed the car. It was just one of the numerous routine alerts handled swiftly by traffic police as part of efforts to enhance road safety and manage gridlock.
Launched in 2022, Traffic Eye has gained wide acceptance among the public as well as cops, and according to data with the Kochi City police, a total of 4,745 incidents were reported to traffic police between January 1, 2025, and January 12, 2026.
Under the initiative, the public can report instances such as illegal parking and lodge complaints against private bus operators for reckless driving, refusing services, and misbehaving with passengers, and as well as against auto-rickshaws for overcharging or operating without meters.
Once a message is received on the Traffic Eye mobile system, which functions under the Kochi City traffic west unit, officers contact the concerned individuals, including the registered owner of the vehicle, and take appropriate action, an officer with the east division said.
He added that once a traffic-related complaint is raised through Traffic Eye, the complainant receives an appropriate response within 30 seconds.
Mohamed Nizar, assistant commissioner with the west subdivision, said personnel are deployed round the clock under the initiative, which is receiving positive public response and delivering results.
“As part of the initiative, stickers were pasted inside public transport vehicles and posters were displayed in public areas. However, some people still have the misconception that traffic police should be alerted only in critical situations. In reality, we are committed to ensuring a congestion-free city and also intervene on complaints related to traffic bottlenecks and uneven traffic spots,” he said. A change in the traffic culture is essential, he added.
Keeping Watch
Traffic Eye WhatsApp
number - 6238 100 100
No. of incidents reported*
January: 187
February: 243
March: 197
April: 236
May: 217
June: 450
July: 432
August: 694
September: 678
October: 768
November: 218
December: 260
January 2026: 165
Total - 4,745
Vehicles involved
Private bus - 245
Autorickshaw - 820
Taxi - 480
Car - 468
Bike - 850
Scooter - 645
Lorry - 777
Container lorry - 460
From Jan 1, 2025 to Jan 12, 2026