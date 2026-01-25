Justice Siri Jagan passes away at 74

KOCHI: Justice S Siri Jagan, 74, retired judge of the Kerala High Court, passed away on Saturday. He was a native of Mayyanad in Kollam district. He was residing at Star Paradise Apartments at K P Vallon Road, Kadavanthra.

Justice Siri Jagan graduated in law from Government Law College, Thiruvananthapuram, and went on to obtain his postgraduate degree (LLM) from Cochin University of Science and Technology.

He was elevated to the Kerala High Court as a judge on February 10, 2005, and retired on January 22, 2014. After retirement, he served as the chairman of the Sabarimala High-Powered Committee and as chairman of the committee appointed by the Supreme Court to assess compensation for victims of stray dog attacks. He also served as the acting vice-chancellor of National University of Advanced Legal Studies, Kochi.

He is survived by wife Dr Jayalakshmi, daughters Jesny and Roshny and sons-in-law Uday Ananthan and Vishnu. The cremation will be held at 4 pm on Sunday at the Ravipuram crematorium.