TN native, taken into preventive custody, dies

KOCHI: A man taken into preventive custody by the Thrikkakara police on Friday night died in the early hours of Saturday. According to the police,

Baburaj (50), who is a native of Dindigul in Tamil Nadu and has been residing in Thrikkakara for the past 10 years, was taken into preventive custody to avert the commission of a cognisable offence but later developed health complications.

Baburaj was taken into custody by personnel from the Kochi city police control room around 10.40pm on Friday after local residents alerted them of a man behaving suspiciously behind the Chembumukku church in Vazhakkala. As the man failed to give a clear explanation for his presence, he was apprehended on suspicion that he could be involved in theft or other offences. He was subsequently taken to the Thrikkakara Cooperative Hospital for a medical examination and then brought to the police station where a case was registered against him under preventive custody provisions, said an officer with the Thrikkakara police.