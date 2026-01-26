A buffet for everyone in Kochi

In a town like Aluva, there are very few spaces where one can enjoy a proper buffet on a busy afternoon at an affordable price.
Be it a corporate event, a bank meeting, or a family wanting to enjoy a weekend. The act of walking around a lavish spread, made up of dishes from different cuisines spread out over tables, picking and choosing your favourites, is something we all enjoy. A buffet service in that way is a necessity and also a rare enjoyment for those who partake.
But shelling out 1,000 bucks for a meal because you want a special evening is not always plausible. That is the space that Rainfall restaurant at Flora Charisma Residency in Aluva is focusing on.
Several continental, North Indian, and Kerala cuisines are spread out, along with quite a few mouth-watering dessert options — all for you to enjoy as part of one meal, costing only a very reasonable `499. That is what Rainfall offers in its sought-after buffet.
The restaurant is filled with a lively chatter of people— corporate employees, families, and children, all walking around in anticipation of what they should savour for their special lunch. Soups and salads are the first attraction in the spread. Though the cost is low, the number of options is not.
From a cooling, creamy cucumber soup and a spicy Manchurian chicken soup to Caesar salad, spicy guava chat, avocado salad, the sweet and salty chicken pineapple salad, and grilled vegetables, it’s raining choices from the start. People can pick according to their mood, or enjoy every offering a little bit at a time, and even go back for seconds for their favourites.
But keep in mind, the starters and mains are waiting right on the next table. Here also, Rainfall doesn’t disappoint. Several types of breads — roti, porotta and naan — multiple rices — Kerala brown rice, cashew pulao and for those a bit adventurous, coriander-coconut rice — are part of the main spread. With fish curry, Afghani chicken, beef and kaya, vegetable Manchurian balls, dal hariyali, tandoori cauliflower, and veg diwani hundi, the accompaniments are also a multi-cultural affair. Some of the dishes inevitably stand out. The veg manchurian balls are lip-smacking, and the Afghani chicken steals hearts.
On the side, we also ordered the tawa fish and the chicken lollipop from the restaurant menu, which were nothing short of perfection. The fish was perfectly spiced and fresh, the chicken crispy on the outside and tender on the inside. The beef kaya carries the taste of Angamaly.
To round off the big lunch, where you experienced the taste of different cuisines from around the world, there is a sweet ending comprising cut fruits, custard and ice cream. Simple and hearty.
The lunch buffet at Rainfall has something for everyone.
“That is exactly what we wanted to do. Offer a buffet experience at affordable prices for all of Aluva. But without compromising in quality or taste,” says Rajiv Mohan, operations head of Flora Rainfall. However, Rajiv is also worried that many people might be reluctant to try it out a buffet fearing the cost.
“Usually, people equate a buffet with a five-star hotel. We wanted to change that notion and bring that same experience for those who may not wish to spend as much, but want to enjoy the complete buffet experience,” he adds.
Chef Sreejith is responsible for the meticulously curated options here. “The menu changes daily and it includes something from several cuisines, a bit of Chinese, continental, North Indian and a little bit of our home. And within that, we play around, experiment,” he says.
The restaurant also has live music during the weekends to make the evenings extra special.