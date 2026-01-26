A buffet for everyone in Kochi

In a town like Aluva, there are very few spaces where one can enjoy a proper buffet on a busy afternoon at an affordable price.

Be it a corporate event, a bank meeting, or a family wanting to enjoy a weekend. The act of walking around a lavish spread, made up of dishes from different cuisines spread out over tables, picking and choosing your favourites, is something we all enjoy. A buffet service in that way is a necessity and also a rare enjoyment for those who partake.

But shelling out 1,000 bucks for a meal because you want a special evening is not always plausible. That is the space that Rainfall restaurant at Flora Charisma Residency in Aluva is focusing on.

Several continental, North Indian, and Kerala cuisines are spread out, along with quite a few mouth-watering dessert options — all for you to enjoy as part of one meal, costing only a very reasonable `499. That is what Rainfall offers in its sought-after buffet.

The restaurant is filled with a lively chatter of people— corporate employees, families, and children, all walking around in anticipation of what they should savour for their special lunch. Soups and salads are the first attraction in the spread. Though the cost is low, the number of options is not.

From a cooling, creamy cucumber soup and a spicy Manchurian chicken soup to Caesar salad, spicy guava chat, avocado salad, the sweet and salty chicken pineapple salad, and grilled vegetables, it’s raining choices from the start. People can pick according to their mood, or enjoy every offering a little bit at a time, and even go back for seconds for their favourites.