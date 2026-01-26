Amid the circus called life

For many, the circus exists as a sepia-tinted childhood memory. Bright canvas tents, gasps that ripple through the crowd, and the thrill of watching human bodies defy gravity.
In an age dominated by screens, algorithms and instant dopamine hits, stepping into a circus tent may feel like stepping back in time, to a slower form of wonder. That sense of unrushed nostalgia is what the Great Bombay Circus taps into.
Currently camping at Kaloor, the Bombay Circus is set to wrap up its Kochi tour on January 26.
Dismissing the notion that the circus is a “dying art”, troupe manager R Prakash says the crowd response has been encouraging.
“Most of the visitors are parents who seek to relive their childhood moments and also introduce the experience to their children,” he adds.
“We have about 15 to 16 highlight acts, with shows at 1pm, 4pm and 6pm. It is mostly the evening shows that draw crowds.”
The Bombay Circus may not aim to overwhelm viewers with spectacle at every turn or deliver a constant ‘wow’ factor, but it offers something subtler. A shared, heartfelt experience.
Watching a man swing nearly 20 feet above the ground without a harness, or seeing women in vibrant costumes perform synchronised gymnastics, balancing acts and dance routines, brings a palpable sense of thrill that keeps audiences fully engaged.
Traditional animal acts have been replaced with costumed performers. So you see bears, chimpanzees and monkeys hopping alongside the clowns, who deliver their set-pieces laden with old-school humour, like those playful spats.
Adding to the charm are highly trained dogs, who perform stunts with their hoomans. They even show off their math skills.
“The Bombay Circus involves nearly 150 people, including performers, technicians and support staff. Most hail from different parts of India, while a few are from Ethiopia and Nepal. All members of the troupe are currently staying at a rented apartment complex near Kaloor,” says Prakash.
Their tour began in Thiruvananthapuram before moving on to Kannur and Kasaragod. The next stop is Muvattupuzha.