Amid the circus called life

For many, the circus exists as a sepia-tinted childhood memory. Bright canvas tents, gasps that ripple through the crowd, and the thrill of watching human bodies defy gravity.

In an age dominated by screens, algorithms and instant dopamine hits, stepping into a circus tent may feel like stepping back in time, to a slower form of wonder. That sense of unrushed nostalgia is what the Great Bombay Circus taps into.

Currently camping at Kaloor, the Bombay Circus is set to wrap up its Kochi tour on January 26.

Dismissing the notion that the circus is a “dying art”, troupe manager R Prakash says the crowd response has been encouraging.

“Most of the visitors are parents who seek to relive their childhood moments and also introduce the experience to their children,” he adds.

“We have about 15 to 16 highlight acts, with shows at 1pm, 4pm and 6pm. It is mostly the evening shows that draw crowds.”