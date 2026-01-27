African national caught with drugs worth Rs 2 crore at Kochi airport

KOCHI: Customs officials at Cochin International Airport on Monday evening caught an African national with narcotic substances worth around Rs 2 crore in her baggage. The woman, a native of Togo, will be produced before a court on Tuesday.

The passenger was intercepted during a security check while transiting through Kochi. She had arrived from Doha and was proceeding to the domestic terminal to board a flight to Delhi when CISF personnel noticed suspicious items during baggage screening.

On closer inspection, two concealed packets containing white-coloured powder were found hidden inside her luggage. CISF immediately alerted Customs officials, who seized the suspected narcotics and took the passenger into custody.

Subsequent examination by the Customs team confirmed the substance to be methaqualone, a banned psychotropic drug. The total quantity seized is estimated to be worth approximately Rs 2 crore in the illicit market.

The accused is currently in Customs custody. Officials said a detailed investigation is underway to trace the source of the drugs and possible international links behind the smuggling attempt.