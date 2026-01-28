Drinking water crisis casts a dry spell across Kochi

KOCHI: Several divisions in the corporation are facing a drinking water crisis after running short of supply from the Kerala Water Authority (KWA). Residents in areas like Panampilly Nagar, Poonithura, Vyttila, Elamkulam, Girinagar and Vaduthala have been struggling after a temporary halt to the tanker service from the 100MLD Maradu plant and the collapse of the Thammanam water tank.

“In times of a crisis in water supply, we were managing with the help of tanker lorries. But now these tankers are not allowed to take water from the Maradu plant after protests by the councillors. The corporation should take immediate action to address the shortage,” said P D Martin, Elamkulam division councillor.

Meanwhile, former Maradu municipality chairperson Antony Asanparambil said the local body is not against water supply. “Residents in Maradu have been struggling due to water shortage. We were allocated 14.5 MLD of water per day and it was increased to 15.5 MLD last year after we raised a protest.

However, the amount of water we receive is inadequate. We protested against private tankers taking water from the plant as we are facing a crisis. We are not against supplying water to the corporation or any local body, but we don’t allow private agencies to take water from here,” Antony told TNIE.