Drinking water crisis casts a dry spell across Kochi

KOCHI: Several divisions in the corporation are facing a drinking water crisis after running short of supply from the Kerala Water Authority (KWA). Residents in areas like Panampilly Nagar, Poonithura, Vyttila, Elamkulam, Girinagar and Vaduthala have been struggling after a temporary halt to the tanker service from the 100MLD Maradu plant and the collapse of the Thammanam water tank.
“In times of a crisis in water supply, we were managing with the help of tanker lorries. But now these tankers are not allowed to take water from the Maradu plant after protests by the councillors. The corporation should take immediate action to address the shortage,” said P D Martin, Elamkulam division councillor.
Meanwhile, former Maradu municipality chairperson Antony Asanparambil said the local body is not against water supply. “Residents in Maradu have been struggling due to water shortage. We were allocated 14.5 MLD of water per day and it was increased to 15.5 MLD last year after we raised a protest.
However, the amount of water we receive is inadequate. We protested against private tankers taking water from the plant as we are facing a crisis. We are not against supplying water to the corporation or any local body, but we don’t allow private agencies to take water from here,” Antony told TNIE.
The crisis became severe after a section of the 40-year-old water tank in Thammanam, with a capacity of 1.35 crore litres, collapsed two months ago. The KWA is yet to find an alternative solution. The 40-lakh-litre Kaloor overhead tank has not been utilised either. The council meeting held on Tuesday has decided to meet with ministers and other officials concerned to discuss the issue and suggest the construction and commissioning of a 190MLD plant in Aluva.
“The Kaloor tank will be charged within two days. That will help manage the crisis,” said Mayor V K Minimol, adding that the drinking water crisis in the city can be solved only if the 190MLD plant, being implemented using Asian Development Bank funds, is commissioned.
Antony said that along with the corporation, municipalities and panchayats have also been reeling under water shortage. “The demand for drinking water is increasing by the day, given the rising numbers of residents. But there is no increase in supply, leading to issues in all local bodies.”
Water contaminated, say West Kochi councillors
Councillors from the West Kochi area have raised concerns about the quality of water being supplied. “For the past week, contaminated water has been supplied to households. The water smells bad and is unsafe. We have been receiving complaints from the residents.,” said Nisha Joseph, Manasserry councillor.
Crisis turned severe after thammanam tank collapse
Crisis became severe after a section of the 1.35-crore-litre water tank in Thammanam collapsed two months ago
KWA is yet to find an alternative solution. The 40-lakh-litre Kaloor overhead tank has not been utilised either