Togo woman caught with drugs worth Rs 2 crore at Kochi airport

KOCHI: Customs authorities at Kochi airport have seized banned psychotropic drugs worth around Rs 2 crore from a woman passenger from Togo, triggering a detailed probe into suspected African drug networks across Indian cities, sources said.

The woman had arrived from Doha and was proceeding to the domestic terminal to board a flight to Delhi when CISF personnel noticed suspicious objects during baggage screening. An inspection revealed two concealed packets containing white-coloured powder hidden inside her luggage. The CISF alerted customs officials, who seized the suspected narcotics and took her into custody. Subsequent examination confirmed the substance to be methaqualone. She was produced before court and remanded to judicial custody.

“We are examining whether she had any local contacts in Kochi and possible links to African drug networks operating in cities such as Bengaluru and Delhi,” said an officer with the central intelligence wing.

“In most cases, carriers are deliberately kept unaware of who receives the consignment. However, details of how she was recruited, her travel pattern, and associates could provide vital leads into wider operations run by African gangs,” said an officer probing narcotics cases in southern India.