World Athletics legend Ben Johnson amazed by Kochi water metro

KOCHI: World Athletics legend Ben Johnson experienced the charm of Kochi Water Metro, the state’s first integrated water-based urban transport system, on Tuesday, taking a one-hour ride on the High Court Terminal-Fort Kochi route.

Johnson, who became a household name after finishing first in the 100-m sprint in 1988 Olympics, was in Kochi as part of his Kerala visit and chose to explore the city through the water metro.

Expressing delight, he described the journey as “absolutely amazing.” He was impressed by the vessel’s stability and vibration-free movement even while navigating narrow stretches such as Olapparap, calling it an impressive feat of engineering. Johnson, who arrived at the terminal at 3.50pm, was received by KMRL MD Loknath Behera.