International seaweed expo, summit begins today in Kochi

KOCHI: The 7th India International Seaweed Expo and Summit 2026 will open at 9.30am on January 29 at ICAR–Central Marine Fisheries Research Institute (CMFRI) in Kochi. The inaugural function will be attended by Union Minister of State George Kurian as the chief guest.

The expo will be a global platform for collaboration and technology exchange, with a focus on advancing sustainable development in India’s seaweed sector. The programme will feature technical sessions, panel discussions and an industrial exhibition.

Key sessions will cover policy frameworks, financing, value chain development, commercial cultivation, innovations, bioprospecting, nutraceuticals, product development, climate resilience and environmental sustainability.

The expo is also expected to serve as a major B2B networking forum, bringing together industry leaders, investors and entrepreneurs from India and abroad to explore partnerships and business opportunities across the seaweed value chain.