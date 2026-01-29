Keep off dumping waste in the open, corp warns Fort Kochi shopkeepers

KOCHI: Waste accumulation on the beachfront has been a perpetual issue at Fort Kochi. Recently, some tourists shared photographs showing a stretch of the beach littered with garbage, drawing the attention of the relevant authorities to take steps to address the issue.

With cultural events including Kochi-Muziris Biennale happening, tourists pointed out that the unsightly rubbish on the pavements and the beach sends a negative image of Fort Kochi.

However, officials, including those at the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC) and the councillor, presented a different picture.

While the pictures posted by those in the tourism industry show garbage bags dumped around lamp posts on the pavement, Fort Kochi councillor Shiny Mathew said steps have been initiated to curb the menace. She said shopkeepers and stall owners were warned of strict measures after it was found that they were dumping garbage at night.

“Those dumping garbage on the pavements will be penalised. As per a new plan, the shop owners and those running stalls at Fort Kochi have been notified that they have to utilise the Haritha Karma Sena’s services to dispose of the waste generated in their establishments,” Shiny said.

“Now, notices have been issued to all of them, and if anyone is found violating the waste disposal rules, they will be fined heavily,” she added.

The councillor also pointed out that mass cleaning drives are being carried out all over Fort Kochi. However, the waste issue at the beach is another problem, both DTPC officials and the councillor pointed out.

“The issue at the beach is very complex. Finding a solution to that requires broader planning, and it must happen at the state or central government levels,” the official said.

Affirming the same, the councillor said: “Even if we carry out mass clean-up drives, the waves bring back more garbage from the Alappuzha coast. The type of garbage getting deposited on the beach points towards the fact that the waste is not dumped by tourists.”